Arlette Yousif promoted to social media manager at Review-Journal

Arlette Yousif of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2025 - 8:15 am
 

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has promoted Arlette Yousif to social media manager.

In her new role, Yousif is responsible for running the news organization’s social media accounts, creating social media videos, writing breaking news stories, running livestreams, making graphics and more.

Growing up in Southern California, Yousif developed a passion for writing at age 13, starting with poems, then songs, then essays and, finally, articles. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys kickboxing, cooking and songwriting.

“Arlette is a team player, and she brings local market knowledge plus a passion for connecting to our community,” Review-Journal Vice President of Digital Strategy Jim Prather said.

As the Review-Journal grows its social media audience, Prather said, Yousif’s skills will be crucial to maintain that momentum.

Yousif graduated from UNLV in 2019 with a broadcast journalism degree. Yousif freelanced and managed a website while in college. Since then, she has reported and anchored for KYMA in Yuma, Arizona, where she covered COVID-19, crime, politics and more.

She has also served in multiple roles at the Review-Journal, most recently as a digital content producer.

“While I like to take my time writing stories, I’m all about efficiency when it comes to tasks and social media. So if I can find a way to maximize the tools we already have, I do,” Yousif said.

Contact Isaiah Steinberg at isteinberg@reviewjournal.com. Follow @IsaiahStei27 on X.


