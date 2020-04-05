Arts District bar to offer drive-up liquor sales this week

Davy’s at ReBar in downtown Las Vegas will kick off its Boardwalk Liquors drive up booze sales Thursday in front of the bar in the Arts District.

One local bar is looking to bring some life back to Main Street offering drive-up liquor sales while the statewide shutdown continues.

Davy’s at ReBar (sister property to ReBar, located just one storefront away) in downtown Las Vegas will kick off its Boardwalk Liquors drive-up booze sales Thursday in front of their bar in the Arts District.

Crews were prepping for the opening building, a makeshift boat and signage that will serve as the hub of the operation located at 1225 S. Main Street.

Patrons order online on Boardwalk Liquors’ website, pay with a credit card, then take a drive to pick up their product, according to Geneva Marquez, art project director for Davy’s and ReBar.

“We are practicing safety, of course, so we do want to keep everybody spread apart 6 feet,” Marquez said in between painting a wave Sunday afternoon, cut out of a piece of wood. “It’s delivered to your car or bicycle. You give your order number and we bring it to you.”

Bottles of liquor, wine and beer are available for pre-order. Pints of beer and to-go mixed drinks in sealed containers are also available for purchase.

There is a $30 minimum purchase and all orders come with a free hot dog from Davy’s, and a free Stella Artois beer, while supplies last, Marquez said. All customers must at least be 21 years old and bring a photo identification card and the credit or debit card they used to purchase online in order to pick up.

“It’s a drive-up liquor store where you can get beer, wine and specialty drinks and beers from local breweries,” Marquez said. “It’s a cashless system to ensure the safety of the operation.”

While their customers are driving on Main Street, they can take in the art walk, dubbed the Main Street Boardwalk, that many of the businesses along the stretch have participated in, sprucing up their boarded up storefronts with pieces of art.

Davy’s staffers stressed that all alcohol purchased through the curbside liquor store should be taken home to enjoy and to not break the seal on the beverages until then.

The pop-up liquor store proceeds will go toward staff at Davy’s and ReBar, while they are not allowed to have patrons inside the establishments during the mandated shutdown as they are considered a nonessential business.

“You’re supporting local while doing this,” Marquez said. “You’re supporting your favorite bar and bartenders and artists.”

In addition, some liquor stores in the valley are starting to offer delivery.

Lee’s Discount Liquor, whose valley retail stores closed March 22, has kicked off home delivery sales in the city of Las Vegas.

Clark County has joined Henderson and Las Vegas in adjusting alcohol regulations to allow certain beverages to be included in the curbside pickup service of some restaurants.

The Clark County Department of Business Licenses announced Friday that it will allow restaurants with bars that operate under a supper club license to sell certain alcoholic beverages to go, as long as the order includes food. The covered businesses will first need to apply for “a temporary package beer, wine, and spirit based products liquor license,” which the county says will be approved “as soon as applicable.”

The new license will allow them to sell “beer, wine and spirits such as wine coolers or ciders (spirits less than 17 percent alcohol volume or 34 proof) so long as they are in original, unopened containers.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.