Ashley Furniture announces grand-opening event dates for newest store

Ashley Furniture is planning a two-day grand opening celebration for its latest store, located next to rival Ikea in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Why Costco is being sued for $14 million

Say ‘I Do’ in this newly reopened, Instagram-worthy chapel

This undated photo shows the new Ashley Furniture store on S. Riley Street in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Ashley Furniture)

This undated photo shows the interior of the new Ashley Furniture store on S. Riley Street in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Ashley Furniture)

Ashley Furniture is celebrating the opening of its sprawling new store in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Wisconsin-based furniture maker and retailer announced Tuesday that it will hold grand-opening events Saturday and Sunday at its newly built location at 6555 S. Riley St. near Sunset Road and the 215 Beltway in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The store — next to rival furniture dealer Ikea — features a two-story, 88,000-square-foot showroom and a two-level, 218,000-square-foot warehouse, Ashley said in a news release.

It also indicated that this is Ashley’s largest store.

The events this weekend will include prize giveaways, exclusive offers, and gifts for the first 50 guests each day, the release stated.

Ashley purchased the 20-acre site in 2020 for about $27 million, and Clark County commissioners subsequently approved its plans for a showroom and distribution center.

In summer 2023, the Clark County Building Department issued a commercial building permit, valued at $19.6 million, for the new retail warehouse, records show.

The store has already opened for business.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

Ashley Furniture will hold a grand opening celebration Saturday and Sunday for its latest store, located next to rival Ikea in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.