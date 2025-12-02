Asian department store opening in Chinatown

55°F
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2025 - 12:11 pm
 

A top Asian department store is opening a storefront in Chinatown this week.

Teso Life, known for selling Asian snacks, candy, skincare, home goods, makeup and toys, is opening a storefront at 6100 Spring Mountain Road. The grand opening is on Dec. 6 and will run through Dec. 8. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

During grand opening festivities from Saturday to Monday, a free gift comes with every purchase and “premium freebies” when customers spend $50, $100, $150 or $200⁠.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Queens, N.Y., Teso Life is a Japanese “fashion casual life product department store,” according to its website. It collaborates with Japanese suppliers to bring products to their stores, with an emphases on high-quality and low-cost.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

