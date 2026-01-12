Asian grocery chain opening in long-empty supermarket space near Summerlin

A big retail space in Las Vegas is finally set to reopen with a new grocery store, about a decade after the last one moved out.

Construction progresses in Boca Park in Las Vegas on July 21, 2025. Nevada Brew Works is set to open on the left, and 99 Ranch Market, an Asian grocery store, is being built on the right. An open storefront separates the two businesses. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Grocery chain 99 Ranch Market announced that it will have its grand opening on Jan. 24 in the Boca Park shopping center. The new store at 820 S. Rampart Blvd., just north of Charleston Boulevard, was most recently occupied by supermarket chain Haggen, which closed the location around fall 2015.

Las Vegas city records have shown plans by 99 Ranch for a roughly 50,000-square-foot store.

The Southern California-based Asian grocer currently has one other location in the Las Vegas Valley — on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown — though its newest store has been in the works for a while.

99 Ranch parent company Tawa Supermarket purchased the space in Boca Park in summer 2021, property records show.

It acquired a roughly 63,000-square-foot building and eventually leased a portion of it to Nevada Brew Works, which opened this past fall. Another portion of the building is still listed for rent.

All told, the building, which was occupied by grocery chain Vons before Haggen, seems like prime suburban real estate. It’s in a sprawling retail center with big-name stores and popular eateries, sits near the intersection of two busy roadways, and is close to such communities as Summerlin, Peccole Ranch and Queensridge.

However, the building stayed shuttered for years after Haggen’s quick exit.

Haggen, based in Washington state, had 18 stores in the Pacific Northwest before it exploded in growth overnight more than a decade ago. It acquired nearly 150 stores in the Western U.S., including seven in Southern Nevada, as part of a merger-related sell-off.

The deal was announced in December 2014, but Haggen sank under its own weight and filed for bankruptcy protection in September 2015.

It soon closed all of its Southern Nevada locations, most of which were occupied by new users within a few years, with a big exception.

In spring 2019, the chief executive of a food producer bought the former Haggen building in Boca Park for $7 million as a real estate investment, with plans to fill it with one or two tenants, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time.

The building ultimately stayed empty, and the operators of 99 Ranch purchased it for $11.75 million, property records show.

In 2024, the grocery chain filed documents with the city that showed plans for the new location.

