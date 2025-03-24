Asian grocery store closing Las Vegas location

An Asian grocery store is closing one of its two locations in the Las Vegas Valley, and has a new location slated to open in Summerlin.

A space where 99 Ranch Market will be adding a new location is seen at 820 S. Rampart Blvd on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A popular Asian grocery store is closing its doors.

99 Ranch Market on 3768 Maryland Parkway is permanently closing Friday at noon, the store confirmed. In-store items are 50 percent off, except for select items such as beer and hot pot, among others.

There was no stated reason for the closing, and owners Tawa Supermarket did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The only remaining location after the closure will be in the Chinatown Plaza on 4155 W. Spring Mountain Road, although there are plans for another 99 Ranch Market.

Plans were revealed for another 99 Ranch Market in Summerlin at Boca Park in June 2024 after the Las Vegas Planning Commission voted in favor of the alcohol permit. The new location will be 50,000 square feet and located near the intersection of Charleston and Rampart boulevards. An opening date has not been released.

The 99 Ranch Market chain started in 1984 and has 54 stores across 10 states, according to the store’s website.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.