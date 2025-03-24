82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Asian grocery store closing Las Vegas location

A space where 99 Ranch Market will be adding a new location is seen at 820 S. Rampart Blvd on W ...
A space where 99 Ranch Market will be adding a new location is seen at 820 S. Rampart Blvd on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Trump International Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas ...
Trump property in Las Vegas sued after woman ‘violently ejected,’ dies from revolving door
Steve Wynn is seen at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles ...
SCOTUS rejects Wynn’s bid to reconsider US defamation laws
Chef Natalie Young is seen at her restaurant Eat Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Mo ...
Pioneering downtown Las Vegas restaurant closes after more than a dozen years
Shoppers head into a Costco warehouse Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/Dav ...
How to shop at Costco without a membership card
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2025 - 1:50 pm
 

A popular Asian grocery store is closing its doors.

99 Ranch Market on 3768 Maryland Parkway is permanently closing Friday at noon, the store confirmed. In-store items are 50 percent off, except for select items such as beer and hot pot, among others.

There was no stated reason for the closing, and owners Tawa Supermarket did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The only remaining location after the closure will be in the Chinatown Plaza on 4155 W. Spring Mountain Road, although there are plans for another 99 Ranch Market.

Plans were revealed for another 99 Ranch Market in Summerlin at Boca Park in June 2024 after the Las Vegas Planning Commission voted in favor of the alcohol permit. The new location will be 50,000 square feet and located near the intersection of Charleston and Rampart boulevards. An opening date has not been released.

The 99 Ranch Market chain started in 1984 and has 54 stores across 10 states, according to the store’s website.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ BUSINESS
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES