Asian supermarket chain opening new store a mile east of Strip

The grocery chain is holding a grand opening this Friday with a dragon dance performance, fireworks, and free gifts for shoppers who spend certain amounts.

The future location of SF Supermarket at 2575 S. Maryland Parkway is seen on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Asian supermarket chain is opening a new location in a long-empty retail space in Las Vegas.

SF Supermarket has announced that it is holding a grand opening Friday for its new store at the southwest corner of Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue, about a mile east of the Strip.

The events are slated to include a dragon dance performance and fireworks, as well as free gifts for shoppers who spend certain amounts at the store at 2575 S. Maryland Parkway.

Also, the first 300 customers each day from Friday through Sunday will receive a 15-pound bag of jasmine rice for free.

Shun Fat Supermarket — the chain’s full name — was founded by a Chinese-Vietnamese seafood wholesaler named Hieu Tran, who opened its first location in 1993 in Southern California, according to the company’s website.

It now has 18 locations, mostly in California but also one in Oregon, one in Texas, and two in Las Vegas, not including the store opening this week.

The company says it sells imported grocery items from around the world, including China, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Mexico.

Its new location at Sahara and Maryland was previously occupied by supermarket chain Albertsons, which closed that store in 2014.

Until now, the space had been vacant since Albertsons moved out, leasing broker Lisa Callahan confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Callahan, founder of Sage Commercial Advisors, said that Albertsons’ lease continued for many years after it closed the store and that she was trying to sublease the space.

She said it’s harder to find tenants who are willing to take that on, especially because most prospective users for bigger stores are regional or national companies that don’t want the added legal issues and other complexities of a sublease.

However, Albertsons’ lease has since expired, and SF Supermarket is renting the space directly from the landlord, Callahan said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.