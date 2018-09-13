At Las Vegas show, Google, MLB reps offer buyer-luring tips

Tools and strategies to please modern shoppers were on display this week inside the Sands Expo Convention Center for the annual Shop.org convention, which runs through Friday.

Bertrand Gouffault, senior director worldwide solution engineering for RichRelevance, speaks at Shop.org 2018 at Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Shop.org 2018 logo photographed at Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

True Fit co-founder Jessica Murphy speaks at Shop.org 2018 at Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Geri H, center, and her sister Loby P, who declined to give their last names, shop at the Fashion Mall Show on the Strip on Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A view of a Smart Shelf with cameras that track what customer behavior at Shop.org 2018 at Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

A view of a Smart Shelf with cameras that track what customer behavior at Shop.org 2018 at Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Shop.org 2018 logo photographed at Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Toy robots on display at Shop.org 2018 at Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Digital caricaturist Damon Renthrope draws a caricature of FedEx ecommerce sales specialist Nate Ollie at Shop.org 2018 at Sands Expo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

IWWIWWIWI.

No, that’s not the result of leaning on a keyboard. That acronym — “I want what I want when I want it” — is how retail experts define shoppers today.

Tools and strategies to please modern shoppers were on display this week inside the Sands Expo & Convention Center for the annual Shop.org convention, which runs through Friday.

Shoppers today are more creative and impatient, said Kiran Mani, Google’s managing director of retail. Increasingly common search terms on Google are “ideas” and “same day shipping.”

“That shift in paradigm requires us to think very differently,” Mani said.

More investment in digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and data analytics tools will help retailers ready a purchase for shoppers when they are about to run out of an item.

Investment in inventory systems keeps shelves stocked and moves items for sale in the most cost effective manner, from one store with too much to a store with too little, or from the distribution center.

Customer data can get so specific that a company like TechStyle Fashion Group can find out what a person tried on in a fitting room and send a message asking why the customer decided against buying the item, President Traci Inglis said.

The more a company knows about its clients, the more ethics play into how companies use data.

Amanda Whichard, vice president of product operations for MLB, said retailers have to maintain customers’ trust.

MLB uses baseball fan data to help direct them to shortest lines at stadiums through apps.

MLB has declined requests from other companies to find out what baseball fans do after the game and from when they wake up to when they go to sleep.

“We don’t want to do that,” Whichard said. “That trust is paramount.”

About 8,500 people were expected for the conference.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Sands Expo & Convention Center.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.