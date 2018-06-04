At least three Best Buy stores to get remodel in Las Vegas Valley

Several local Best Buy stores are part of a nationwide remodeling by the electronics retailer.

Shoppers walk near Best Buy at Best in the West, a strip mall on North Rainbow Road in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. The mall recently sold for $87 million. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Best Buy in Arroyo Market Square in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Several local Best Buy stores are part of a nationwide remodeling by the electronics retailer.

The remodel will boost the inventory on high-end appliances at one store and make changes to the sections for home theater goods and cellphones, spokeswoman Boua Xiong said.

The stores getting the remodel are near the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Lake Mead Boulevard, near the intersection of the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard, and near the intersection of the 215 Beltway and Decatur Boulevard.

Clark County issued a permit that details $750,000 of work on the Lake Mead Boulevard location, which is adding more appliances like refrigerators and washers. That location will finish by August. The other two stores will finish by late September.

Cellphones, appliances, computers, tablets, and home goods were identified in the company’s first-quarter earnings report as the largest drivers of a 7 percent year-over-year sales growth for the Minneapolis-based company.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at (702) 383-4602 or wmillward @reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter