At least two grocery chains requiring face masks at Las Vegas Valley stores

Costco will implement new rules Monday that will allow a special shopping hour for seniors and persons with disabilities.

Seniors line up for a special shopping hour, 9-10 a.m., at Costco in Henderson, Monday, May 4, 2020. Shoppers were in line as early as 6:30 a.m. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As the supermarket industry doubles down on sanitary and related requirements for fighting the spread of COVID-19, many are announcing stricter measures.

Among them: Costco and Smart & Final.

Costco implemented new rules Monday requiring customers to wear face masks.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing,” Costco said in a statement. “Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises.”

The new rules also allow people with disabilities and seniors 60 and older to shop from 9-10 a.m. weekdays, according to the company’s website.

The pharmacy will be open during those hours, but not the food court.

Costco is also limiting the purchase to three items of beef, poultry and pork, though Las Vegas Valley businesses aren’t experiencing meat shortages.

The company also said no more than two people will be allowed to enter the store per membership card.

Smart & Final, meanwhile, is requiring employees and customers to wear face masks.

The chain is also limiting groups to two people, and limiting the number of people allowed to enter a store at any one time. The company installed two Plexiglass barriers at every cash register, as well as back panels where needed.

