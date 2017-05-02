Athleta to open 1st Nevada store in western Las Vegas

Rampart Commons at 1051 S. Rampart Blvd., on Monday, May 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas-Review Journal @bizutesfaye

Gap fitness apparel brand Athleta will open its first Nevada store in the western part of Las Vegas, city records indicate.

A construction permit issued earlier this month names Athleta as the new tenant in 1053 S. Rampart Blvd., near the intersection with Charleston Boulevard.

The permit, which details work worth $500,000, is part of a flurry of activity heading to the shopping center.

Gap spokeswoman Julie Van Vliet declined to comment on the project. Ashley Underwood, a senior analyst with shopping center owner Kite Realty Group, said the company has no comment. Gap is based in San Francisco. Kite is based in Indianapolis.

Gap bought Athleta for $150 million in 2008. According to the company’s latest annual report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Athleta had 132 stores as of Jan. 28, opening 12 during the most recent fiscal year and opening 19 the prior fiscal year.

Net sales at Athleta and Old Navy partially offset decreased net sales for the Gap and Banana Republic stores.

But the parent company still saw a 2 percent decrease, or $281 million, in net sales between fiscal year 2015 and fiscal year 2016, according to the annual report.

In other activity:

— French ballet-inspired clothing company Repetto opened its first Nevada location Friday at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. Company founder Rose Repetto made her first shoes in 1947.

— Fashion Show Mall received a permit to work on space for a new Auntie Anne’s location. Work on the pretzel chain’s new spot is valued at $330,000, according to county records.

