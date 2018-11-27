Atlantis casino in Reno working to leave NV Energy

The casino filed documents with the commission Aug. 13 requesting to leave NV Energy. Atlantis said it intends to pay its share of taxes, fees and account balances to negate additional costs for remaining NV Energy customers if it does leave the utility.

The Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nev. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Representatives from Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno met with the Public Utilities Commission Tuesday morning on its application to leave NV Energy.

The casino filed documents with the commission Aug. 13 requesting to leave NV Energy. Atlantis said it intends to pay its share of taxes, fees and account balances to negate additional costs for remaining NV Energy customers if it does leave the utility.

Documents do not outline why Atlantis is making efforts to leave NV Energy, but spokespeople from other major casinos, like Wynn Resorts Ltd., that have moved to leave the utility cited electricity costs as a factor.

In subsequent documents filed Sept. 26, Atlantis said it would replace NV Energy’s services with Tenaska Power Services Co., an Omaha-based company that serves Nevada companies like MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corp.

A continued meeting between Atlantis and the PUC will take place Dec. 7

