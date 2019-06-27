AT&T announces arrival of mobile 5G network in Las Vegas

The telecommunications giant said Las Vegas is the 20th U.S. city served with its network.

(AP File)

AT&T announced Thursday that it is the first company to bring a mobile 5G network to Las Vegas.

The telecommunications giant said Las Vegas is the 20th U.S. city served with its network, bringing lower-latency, ultra-fast speeds, and enhanced capacity using millimeter wave technology, according to a news release.

“We are proud to introduce 5G+ to Las Vegas,” said Stephanie Tyler, AT&T Nevada state president, in the news release. “Being the first to Las Vegas, and the first to 20 cities across the U.S., is a testament to AT&T’s commitment to our future. This next generation wireless network will be game-changing as we explore the many opportunities and experiences it will bring. This technology will advance businesses and their customers as they become increasingly mobile and more connected.”

Customers can access the 5G+ network in Las Vegas using the Galaxy S10 5G on the recently announced AT&T Business Unlimited Preferred plan.