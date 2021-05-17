60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

AT&T, Discovery join media houses in $43B deal

The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 - 5:45 am
 
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2014 file photo, people pass an AT&T store in New York's Times Squa ...
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2014 file photo, people pass an AT&T store in New York's Times Square. AT&T will combine its media operations that include CNN HBO, TNT and TBS in a $43 billion deal with Discovery, the owner of lifestyle networks including the Food Network and HGTV. The deal announced Monday, May 17, 2021, would create a separate media company as households increasingly abandon cable and satellite TV, looking instead at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — AT&T will combine its massive media operations that include CNN, HBO, TNT and TBS in a $43 billion deal with Discovery, the owner of lifestyle networks including the Food Network and HGTV.

It is a major directional shift for AT&T which squared off with the Justice Department less than three years ago in an antitrust fight when it wanted to acquire Time Warner Inc. That was a fight that AT&T won.

However, a multitude of streaming services continue to encroach on traditional broadcast media companies which have sought strength through mergers. They are also pursuing new avenues into streaming entertainment.

AT&T operates HBO Max and Discovery created its own streaming service.

In the all-stock deal, AT&T will receive $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt. AT&T shareholders will receive stock representing 71 percent of the new company and Discovery stockholders will own 29 percent of the new company.

The new company will be in direct competition with streaming services assembling a growing arsenal of original media content. Those include Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney and Comcast. Discovery launched a standalone streaming service called discovery+ this year.

The new media company will be able to invest more in original streaming content to compete, the companies said. It will house almost 200,000 hours of programming and bring together more than 100 brands under one global portfolio, including: DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC and Animal Planet.

Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav will lead the new company. The new company’s board will have 13 members, seven will initially appointed by AT&T, including the chairperson. Discovery will initially appoint six directors, including Zaslav.

The deal is expected to close by the middle of next year. It still needs approval from Discovery shareholders. AT&T stockholders don’t need to vote on the transaction.

MOST READ
1
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
2
New policy on masks announced for Caesars properties in Nevada
New policy on masks announced for Caesars properties in Nevada
3
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
4
Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?
Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?
5
Southwest Las Vegas sees about 0.25 inch of rain Sunday
Southwest Las Vegas sees about 0.25 inch of rain Sunday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Maskless people walk through the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Ve ...
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
RJ

The new recommendations still call for masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but they are expected to help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues.

An undervalued stock that continues to increase despite market shifts is a prime target for val ...
5 value stocks that might offer profits in 2021
By Emily Cahill GoBankingRates

To get the most value out of these stocks, investors scoop them up before their prices rebound, profiting in the long term.

 
Target suspends in-store sales of Pokemon, sports cards
The Associated Press

Target on Friday cited safety concerns in suspending in-store sales of sports and Pokemon trading cards, but it made no mention of a recent fight over cards outside a Wisconsin store.