Attention frozen fruit shoppers: Some brands subject to recall

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product.

Frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier has a company issuing a voluntary recall because of the potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a published report.

Local stores involved include Walmart, Whole Foods and Target.

SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., issued the voluntary recall, according to Business Wire.

The products recalled are:

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks, sold between Jan. 19 and June 13.

Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries, distributed between Nov. 1 and June 21.

Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend, distributed between Oct. 14 and May 22.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. Those seeking information may email recall@sunrisegrowers.com or call 888-490-5591 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

