Autonomous delivery company set to invest $40M in So. Nevada

Autonomous delivery company Nuro is set to invest $40 million by way of constructing a manufacturing facility and test track in Southern Nevada.

More details are slated to be revealed at a new conference planned for Thursday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gov. Steve Sisolak, Sen. Jacky Rosen and Nuro co-founder Dave Ferguson are set to speak at the event.

The end-of-line manufacturing plant and closed-course testing track will help commercialize and scale production of Nuro’s third-generation self-driving vehicles.

Nuro, based out of Silicon Valley, has partnered with Domino’s Pizza, Walmart, CVS and Kroger on various autonomous delivery programs.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

