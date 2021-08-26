98°F
Business

Autonomous delivery company set to invest $40M in So. Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2021 - 10:30 am
 
Autonomous delivery company Nuro is set to invest $40 million by way of constructing a manufacturing facility and test track in Southern Nevada. (Nuro)

Autonomous delivery company Nuro is set to invest $40 million by way of constructing a manufacturing facility and test track in Southern Nevada.

More details are slated to be revealed at a new conference planned for Thursday morning at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gov. Steve Sisolak, Sen. Jacky Rosen and Nuro co-founder Dave Ferguson are set to speak at the event.

The end-of-line manufacturing plant and closed-course testing track will help commercialize and scale production of Nuro’s third-generation self-driving vehicles.

Nuro, based out of Silicon Valley, has partnered with Domino’s Pizza, Walmart, CVS and Kroger on various autonomous delivery programs.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

