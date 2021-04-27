66°F
Business

Aviators, Aristocrat partnering for Las Vegas Ballpark activities

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2021 - 5:27 pm
 
Fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtow ...
Fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Buffalo branded slot machines at Rampart Casino in Summerlin. (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Aviators are rumbling home this season.

Fans at Las Vegas Ballpark will hear a “stampede” sound effect each time the Aviators score a run this season. The Aviators and Aristocrat Gaming announced Monday a partnership that will bring the popular Buffalo slot machine sound effect to the ballpark along with other “21+ audience participation event opportunities” during select home games.

“We are honored to give back to the town we call home, and to continue to bring joy to life through the power of play, on the field and on the casino floor,” said Hector Fernandez, president of Aristocrat Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Asia).

Aviators team president Don Logan said the team “can’t wait” to hear the stampede.

“There is no better place than Las Vegas Ballpark to enjoy the American pastime of baseball, said Don Logan, president, chief operations officer, Las Vegas Aviators. “Community support of our team and Ballpark means everything to us, and we are excited to call Aristocrat a partner.”

The Aviators open the season at home on May 6. It will be the franchise’s second season playing in Las Vegas Ballpark as the Aviators, and its first since 2019. The Minor League Baseball season was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

