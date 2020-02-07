Axiom corporate center in southwest Las Vegas breaks ground

Sansone Companies announced Friday that it broke ground on Axiom, a “class A” corporate center in the southwest valley.

Sansone Companies plans to develop an office complex called Axiom, a rendering of which is seen here, in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Courtesy Trosper Communications)

A local developer plans to build a higher-end office complex in a fast-growing part of Las Vegas.

Sansone Companies announced Friday that it broke ground on Axiom, a “class A” corporate center in the southwest valley.

The project, off Rainbow Boulevard just north of the 215 Beltway, would consist of two four-story, 80,000-square-foot office buildings and a four-level parking garage.

Sansone said it expects to finish the project in the third quarter of 2022.

Founded by Roland Sansone, his namesake company says it has developed or redeveloped more than 2 million square feet of residential and commercial real estate.

Overall, developers have packed the southwest valley with projects in the past several years, including housing tracts, apartment complexes, office buildings and retail space.

