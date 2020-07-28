Back-to-school spending to skyrocket in Nevada due to COVID-19

With a greater emphasis on distance learning in both K-12 and college levels, the Retail Association of Nevada believes there will be more spending on electronics.

Atticus Mayville, 7, left, and Everett Mayville, 7, work on school projects with help from their stepfather Christopher Houchins, from their home in Henderson, on Thursday morning, May 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A UNLV classroom is prepped for incoming students at the new Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Students going back to school next month and parents will spend record amounts as they gear up for significant classroom changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nevada Retail Association on Monday said back-to-school shoppers will spend $434.9 million to prepare for the new school year, which will more heavily rely on technology as students prepare for remote or hybrid learning.

“Nevada’s retailers are preparing for the multiple scenarios Nevada families are facing as they prepare for the start of the school year,” said Bryan Wachter, senior vice president of RAN.

“We fully expect a lot of shopping to take place online,” he said. “Our brick-and-mortar retailers, too, can expect a busy back-to-school season, especially when families need supplies fast to accommodate final school reopening plans.”

Distance learning is expected to dominate the landscape for Clark County Public Schools, UNLV and the College of Southern Nevada when school starts Aug. 24. That means students and their parents may focus more attention on buying electronics, according to RAN.

The association expects Nevada’s K-12 students will spend $310.3 million for back-to-school shopping, up 14.7 percent from last year. With increased in-home lessons and distance learning likely, electronics are expected to be the largest spending category at $107.9 million. Spending on clothing and accessories is projected to be second at $92.2 million, followed by shoes ($58.6 million) and school supplies ($51.6 million).

RAN estimates college students — 117,000 are enrolled in public and private colleges in Nevada this year — will spend $124.7 million. Electronics is expected to be the largest spending category at $30.8 million, followed by clothing and accessories ($17.5 million), dorm and apartment furnishings ($15.3 million), and food ($13.1 million).

Nationally, a National Retail Federation survey showed K-12 students and parents would spend $33.9 billion, with average spending per household around $789, up from $697 last year. College students will spend an estimated $67.7 billion with average household spending at $1,059, up from last year’s estimated $977.

