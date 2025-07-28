‘Bank of Nevada’ rebranding with parent company name

The Bank of Nevada, which primarily serves business clients in Southern Nevada, has operated as a subsidiary under the same charter as Western Alliance since 2013.

The Bank of Nevada will soon bear the name of its parent company, regional commercial banking giant Western Alliance Bank, the company announced.

Western Alliance Bank, which serves Arizona, California and Nevada, will unify six division bank brands over the next few months, according to its website. The Bank of Nevada, which primarily serves business clients in Southern Nevada, has operated as a subsidiary under the same charter as Western Alliance since 2013.

“An exciting milestone as we continue to advance our national commercial bank strategy is achieving brand unity,” Western Alliance President and CEO Ken Vecchione wrote in a news release. “By year-end, the markets we serve and the clients who are so important to us will know us as one strong bank, offering unmatched industry expertise and unparalleled, best-in-class service.”

Despite the name change, the Bank of Nevada’s services will remain unchanged, spokesperson Doug Donsky told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Bank of Nevada will likely adopt the new name by October, Donsky added.

“Clients can continue to rely on the same experts who have been helping their businesses grow,” Donsky wrote in an email.

The change comes as Western Alliance Bank nears a key regulatory threshold.

The bank projects it will surpass $100 billion in assets by 2027, which would trigger stricter scrutiny, including increased capital requirements. Donsky said the purpose of unifying the brand is to prepare for that increased regulation.

Western Alliance has 17 national business lines, with 56 offices and more than 3,500 employees across the U.S., according to the news release.

