Business

Bankruptcy hearings for Monorail begin Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2020 - 8:43 am
 

Bankruptcy hearings for The Las Vegas Monorail Co. are set to begin Tuesday.

The company declared Chatper 11 bankruptcy as part of the company’s sales agreement with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The LVCVA is set to buy the 3.9-mile electric transit system for up to $24.12 million plus a $1.8 million nonrefundable earnest money deposit.

Part of the motivation for acquiring the monorail is to secure control of its non-compete agreement that prevents potential competitors from entering the transportation market on the east side of the Strip.

The LVCVA has been working with The Boring Co. for an underground people-mover system that uses Tesla vehicles in dedicated tunnels to move conventioneers from one end of the Las Vegas Convention Center campus to the other.

Elon Musk’s Boring Co. is exploring the possibility of expanding the underground system citywide, but wouldn’t be able to do it if the non-compete agreement was in effect.

This isn’t the first time the Monorail has filed for bankruptcy.

Ridership hit its peak around 2007, when the system was transporting around 7 million passengers a year, but in the wake of the Great Recession the company sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2010.

Once the company emerged from bankruptcy, it continued to struggle financially and was never able to fund some of the expansions leaders felt were essential to long-term success.

The monorail company estimates it has up to 49 creditors and estimates assets and liabilities of between $10 million and $50 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

