Barclays bank to hire apprentices in Las Vegas Valley

Barclays US Consumer Bank is looking to hire more than 50 apprentices in the valley.

(Thinkstock)

Barclays US Consumer Bank is looking to hire more than 50 apprentices in the valley.

The bank is holding interviews for its foundation apprenticeship program Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at its Henderson operations center at 2280 Corporate Circle.

The apprentices are hired into permanent roles, starting with a two-year structured development pathway, according to a statement from Barclays. These employees will work across the company’s customer care, fraud and collections operations.

The program is open to those 18 and over. The employees must have a high school diploma and be “fueled by a passion for customer-care and technology,” according to the statement. No previous call center experience is required.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.