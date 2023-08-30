100°F
Business

Bargain grocery store set to open in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 10:06 am
 
A new grocery store is set to open in Las Vegas. (Matt Dunham/AP)
A new bargain grocery store is set to have its grand opening Thursday in southwest Las Vegas.

The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open its doors to get people inside the “extreme value” grocery store, according to a news release. The store will be on Blue Diamond Road near Interstate 15.

The store will offer all food products available at regular grocery stores as well as beer, wine and health products.

This Las Vegas location will be the 450th for the Grocery Outlet, based out of the Oakland suburb of Emeryville, California. This is the first Grocery Outlet location in Southern Nevada, although there are at least nine locations scattered throughout Northern Nevada, according to the company’s website.

The Las Vegas Grocery Outlet will be operated by independent operators Ernesto and Dana Sesma. The store will add about 30 jobs to the area.

The grand opening will happen at 9 a.m. Thursday at 3890 Blue Diamond Road, suite B. The first 100 customers that get to the store at 8 a.m. will receive a gift card with values for each card ranging from $5 to $500.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

