Barrett-Jackson’s car auction coming to Las Vegas in June

Barrett-Jackson’s collector car auction said Friday it would hold its three-day event inside the new 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 17 to June 19.

Barrett-Jackson’s collector car auction will be returning this summer after it canceled last year’s event because of the pandemic.

Barrett-Jackson Chief Executive Craig Jackson said the space will make a perfect location for its auction.

“It offers the perfect blend of ample indoor and outdoor space with the latest technology that complements our commitment to the health and safety of our guests,” Jackson said in a press release.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on the company’s website.

