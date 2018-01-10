Bassett furniture maker to open Downtown Summerlin store in February

Furniture maker and seller Bassett will open its Downtown Summerlin store in February.

A view of an outdoor area in the 106-acre shopping center portion of the 400-acre Downtown Summerlin project is shown during the center's opening night, Oct. 9, 2014. (Ginger Meurer/View)

Furniture maker and seller Bassett will open its Downtown Summerlin store in February.

The company, based in Bassett, Virginia, closed the store location at 7077 W. Sahara Ave. and will open a new location at 1825 Festival Plaza Drive, according to county records.

The new store is about 16,000 square feet.

A Tesla auto sales store is expected to take over its old Sahara building.

Bassett has a wholesale showroom at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas.

It opens in Downtown Summerlin months after the first Nevada store for furniture retailer Crate and Barrel opened in November.

