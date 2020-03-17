Bellagio, MGM resorts will be shuttered by Tuesday

A janitor sweeps up the atrium within the Bellagio as MGM shuts down casino operations at midnight on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A couple wanders through the gaming area within the Bellagio as MGM shuts down casino operations at midnight on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Table games are shut down within the Bellagio as MGM prepares to shut down casino operations at midnight on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MGM Resorts International is closing its resorts in Las Vegas effective today.

The Las Vegas-based company operates the Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York, Excalibur, and Park MGM and also owns 50 percent of CityCenter, which includes Aria and Vdara.

Casino operations were closing about Monday and hotels were expected to be vacant sometime Tuesday.

At the Bellagio, video machines were shutting down Monday shortly before midnight and a dwindling number of players were at the tables.

Final hotel check out was to be Tuesday morning.

The company announced Sunday it planned to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday.

“Despite our commitment to dedicating additional resources for cleaning and promoting good health, while making difficult decisions to close certain aspects of our operations, it is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression” a statement by CEO Jim Murren said. “Accordingly, we will close all of our Las Vegas properties as of Tuesday, March 17th, for the good of our employees, guests and communities. This is a time of uncertainty across our country and the globe and we must all do our part to curtail the spread of this virus. We will plan to reopen our resorts as soon as it safe to do so and we will continue to support our employees, guests, and communities in every way that we can during this period of closure.”

MGM Resorts said is not taking reservations for arrivals prior to May 1, but said developmednts can be found at www.mgmresorts.com.

