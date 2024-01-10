Best coffee shops to work from in the Las Vegas Valley

Mix up your workday by working from one of these coffee shops.

Working from home or from the office has its perks, like the pajama wearing and tea drinking at home or the occasional socializing with co-workers at the office. But sometimes you need a change of scenery to spice up your workday.

Bringing your laptop to a coffee shop is a great change of pace, although many cafes close early or are too loud to concentrate.

Here’s a list of some coffee shops in the Las Vegas Valley where you can work all day if you’d like. They’re open until at least 4 or 5 p.m. and have comfortable seating and chill vibes conducive to getting into the zone. Most also have food, and of course great coffee drinks for a necessary energy boost.

Sambalatte

Specifically the location in Boca Park, the two-story Sambalatte offers a good amount of seating and is well decorated with a Hogwarts or old library atmosphere, perfect for studying or working.

During weekdays, it’s open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to signature lattes and artisan coffee blends, Sambalatte also serves pastries, sandwiches and soups.

Gäbi Coffee & Bakery

The books, mismatched furniture and entire greenhouse inside of this coffee shop give it a unique vibe, and it’s easy to spend hours working there. A bonus — after working hard you can treat yourself to a slice of the decadent desserts, such as the tiramisu crepe cake.

It’s also open until 10 p.m., making it a great spot for a late-night work session.

Founders Coffee

The coffee shop prides itself on its artisan toasts and coffee flights. The Henderson location specifically offers a variety of seating, especially couches, that make it a comfy place to work. Both its Henderson and Las Vegas locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Coffee Class

Coffee Class considers itself a bakery bistro that offers comfort food and specialty coffee. It has homemade strudels and “pop-tarts,” with a wide variety of vegan dishes, as well as indoor and outdoor seating. Both locations close at 4:45 p.m.

Bungalow Coffee Co.

Bungalow, located in the Arts District, provides a variety of seating in a cool, warehouse-style shop and Instagrammable decor. Its menu is also extensive, offering gourmet toasts, breakfast dishes, sandwiches and salads. It closes at 4 p.m.

Mothership Coffee Roasters

You can’t go wrong with working from one of the several Mothership locations in the valley. The St. Rose and Downtown Summerlin locations are open until 8 p.m., and the other locations are open until at least 5 p.m. As far as the amount of seating and cute ambience, the Mothership on St. Rose is top-notch, offering group tables and patio space with many plants and wall decor.

Take It Easy Roasters

Considered a hidden gem in the Chinatown area, Take It Easy Roasters is a family-owned coffee shop offering specialty pastries like an espresso eclair and a chai cream puff, as well as handmade empanadas and Colombian baked goods.

The shop has indoor and outdoor seating, and a coffee bar where you can sit and watch the pastry chefs and coffee roaster make menu items in front of you. It’s open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all pastries and breads are 50 percent off from 3 to 4 p.m.

Savor Coffee

Located by Sunset Park, Savor Coffee offers a bright, minimalist vibe with specialty lattes in cute cups and ceremonial-grade matcha, as well as all-vegan pastries, avocado toast and pizza on homemade focaccia. The woman- and minority-owned coffee shop is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phin Smith – Las Vegas

The Vietnamese coffee shop features its Vietnamese coffee, as well as teas and specialty drips. Its couches and tables offer space to work or hang out. The Las Vegas location at 7208 S. Jones Blvd. is open until 7 p.m.

