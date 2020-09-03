BetMGM first sports betting partner of Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the New York Giants during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Less than a year after Michigan legalized sports betting, MGM Resorts International’s sports betting brand is expanding its presence in Detroit.

The Detroit Lions named BetMGM as the team’s first official sports betting partner on Thursday.

Rod Wood, Detroit Lions team president, said in a news release that the relationship between the two has been years in the making. The partnership is considered an extension of the multiyear partnership between MGM Resorts and the Lions, which includes the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club at Ford Field.

In-stadium promotions and signage, team broadcast programming and digital marketing assets are all included in the deal.

“We know everyone is eager to get out of their homes and add some fun into their calendars,” said David Tsai, president of MGM Resorts’ Midwest Group. “We are committed to raising the bar in delivering unique and entertaining experiences.”

A number of deals

The partnership is just one of a number of BetMGM deals inked over the past few months. The iGaming and sports betting platform, a joint venture between MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings, has also partnered with sports betting network VSiN, NASCAR, the PGA Tour, the Denver Broncos, the National Lacrosse League and more.

“We’re continuously seeking new ways to entertain and involve our fans which is especially important during such unusual times; this partnership with BetMGM will provide additional and exciting opportunities to engage our fans,” Wood said in the release.

Sports betting was signed into law in Michigan in late 2019. BetMGM chief marketing officer Matt Prevost said the brand is set to offer Lions fans access to “a variety of best-in-class promotions and perks.”

BetMGM is now the presenting sponsor of Lions Bingo and Lions Perks, both available on the Detroit Lions mobile app.

Lions Bingo was introduced in 2019, allowing fans to play bingo for noncash prizes by guessing what plays might happen and what statistics may be achieved during games. Now, through BetMGM, fans who predict the right sequence of game scenarios can win cash prizes and all-expenses paid trips to MGM Resorts properties.

Perks program

Lions Perks, which was first launched during the 2018 football season, is available to fans at home games through the teams’ app. Guests can scan their Lion Perks card when purchasing merchandise, food or beverages at Ford Field and earn entries into game-day sweekstakes. BetMGM and its sports lounge at MGM Grand Detroit Casino offer Lions Perks rewards and offers, and a portion of the perks and BetMGM points can be gifted to Detroit Lions Charities. Season ticket members also qualify for Super Bowl and Pro Bowl sweepstakes when they scan their Lions Perks can for in-stadium purchases.

The Detroit Lions are set to begin their season at Ford Field on Sept. 13, when they face the Chicago Bears. Last month, the team announced that there will be no fans allowed within the stadium for at least the first two home games.

