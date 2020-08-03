BetMGM lands deal with PGA Tour

MGM Resorts International’s sports betting brand has become the official betting operator of the PGA Tour, one of the most popular offerings on its platform.

In a Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the Genesis Invitational pro-am golf event at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. The former PGA Championship winner made the cover of the "PGA Tour 2K21" video game. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)

BetMGM signed a multiyear content and marketing relationship with the tour, gaining the rights to use PGA Tour marks and advertise within its media and partner platforms, as well as content and video rights that allow BetMGM sportsbooks to create pregame and postgame betting programming and ability to distribute highlights to bettors.

Norb Gambuzza, senior vice president of media and gaming for PGA Tour, said the new relationship is meant to help the tour organizer accelerate its sports betting strategy.

“(This will) enable the TOUR to reach new fans and further engage current fans who enjoy betting on golf,” Gambuzza said in a Monday news release.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM chief marketing officer, added that “BetMGM’s advanced betting technology, combined with the PGA TOUR’s world-class competitions and iconic players, will not only advance the TOUR’s position at the forefront of professional sports, but the entire betting industry as well.”

The BetMGM mobile app is available on iOS and Android, and it is licensed for sports betting in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada and West Virginia. It is expected to be in 11 states by the end of the year.

MGM shares were up 1.1 percent Monday morning to $16.27 on the New York Stock Exchange.

