BetMGM to integrate responsible gaming program

MGM Resorts International’s BetMGM platform is set to incorporate a responsible gaming program to help users make informed decisions and understand the risks associated with gambling.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation’s GameSense is set to be fully integrated into the mobile sports betting and iGaming platform later this year. The program offers education around healthy habits and how to keep gaming “fun, safe and responsible,” and can pair users with trained specialists called GameSense Advisors, according to a Tuesday news release.

“As the mobile gaming industry in the U.S. continues to grow, responsible gambling is a key focus for BetMGM and is critically important for the industry as a whole,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in the release. “GameSense presents a forward-thinking approach to responsible gambling. We look forward to empowering our players with a proven program, designed to help support a positive gambling experience.”

BetMGM’s agreement with GameSense is the first time an online gaming operator in the U.S. has adopted such a program, according to the release. It will be available to BetMGM customers in all current and future states where the gaming platform operates, including Nevada.

The agreement is an extension of MGM Resorts’ partnership with the BCLC, which kicked off in 2017. The initial deal made educational resources and interactive GameSense touchscreens available at M life Rewards desks across the company’s U.S. properties, and led to MGM Resorts receiving “multiple awards” from the National Council on Problem Gambling, according to the release.

“GameSense has been an instrumental and innovative part of our company’s guest service model for several years,” MGM CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in the release. “Together, MGM Resorts and BetMGM are proud to help guests understand the risks, where to get help and, ultimately, how to keep gaming fun.”

BCLC Interim CEO and President Lynda Cavanaugh said she is “so pleased” to see this offering come to life as online gaming and sports betting grow more popular across the U.S. As of Tuesday, 21 states and the District of Columbia offer legal sports betting, and there are six other states in which sports betting is legal but not yet operational, according to the American Gaming Association.

“We look forward to working with BetMGM to increase our mutual understanding about how best to provide players with the tools that enhance positive-play decisions,” Cavanaugh said in the release.

