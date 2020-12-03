Beyond Meat considering Nevada facility

State officials have agreed to grant $4.4 million in tax abatements. In exchange, Beyond Meat would build a 158,000-square-foot facility in Washoe County.

In a June 27, 2019, file photo a meatless burger patty called Beyond Burger made by Beyond Meat is displayed at a grocery store in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)

Beyond Meat may be planting roots in Northern Nevada.

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development gave the plant-based protein manufacturing company the green light to expand its footprint to the greater Reno area on Wednesday.

State officials have agreed to grant $4.4 million in tax abatements. In exchange, Beyond Meat would build a 158,000-square-foot facility in Washoe County and hire and train 135 employees from the local Reno area within two years, offering an average hourly wage of $23.61. If plans move forward, the company’s 10-year cumulative economic impact is estimated to be more than $903 million, including 343 jobs.

“I am glad to welcome these companies to the Silver State to help to diversify our economy and create in-demand, high-skilled, and good-paying jobs,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a Wednesday news release from GOED. “As we continue to navigate the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic, job creation and rebuilding our economy remains a top priority.”

Beyond Meat is also considering Texas, Arizona and Oregon as potential locations.

Officials approved a total of $29.6 million worth of abatements to 11 companies on Wednesday. If all plans move forward, the companies could bring 548 jobs to Nevada over the next two years and have a 10-year total economic impact worth $4.6 billion.

Abatement approvals

Acorn Pulp Group LLC

Los Angeles-based Acorn Pulp Group is considering a new headquarters, distribution and manufacturing facility in Washoe County. The company, which creates environmentally-friendly molded fiber packaging, would create 54 jobs with an average hourly wage of $24.33 over two years, and have a 10-year economic impact of $340.4 million. The company was approved $616,706 in abatements.

American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company is considering building a commercial battery recycling pilot plant in Fernley, Nevada. The state has approved $1.3 million in abatements. The company would create 50 jobs over two years, with an average wage of $45.47. The 10-year total economic impact is estimated to be roughly $348.5 million.

Centerline Structural Innovations Inc.

Nevada-based truss and wall panel manufacturing company Centerline Structural Innovations, Inc. is considering a new manufacturing, headquarters and research and development facility in Reno. The 80,000-square-foot space would create 55 jobs over two years, with an average wage of $37.44, and a 10-year estimated total economic impact of nearly $452 million. The company was approved $348,806 in abatements.

GigaCrete Inc.

GigaCrete Inc., a Nevada-based green building materials company, plans to expand its 26,000-square-foot North Las Vegas property to 92,500 square feet. The expansion would create 25 jobs over two years, with an average wage of $26.10 per hour. The company was approved $454,337 in abatements, and its total economic output estimate over 10 years is estimated to be $114.7 million.

Lithion Battery Inc.

Alberta-based manufacturing company Lithion Battery Inc. was granted $533,869 in abatements. The company is considering opening a 42,406-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Henderson that would create 22 jobs over two years with an average wage of $30.41. Additional space may be needed by 2023, according to the company. The 10-year economic output is estimated to be $140.9 million.

Nanotech Energy Inc.

Nanotech Energy Inc., a research and development company that focuses on energy storage technology, plans to establish a manufacturing and headquarters facility in Reno. The company would hire and train 57 employees from the area over two years, offering a $30.56 average hourly wage. The company was awarded $20.7 million in abatements, and the total economic output is estimated to be $586 million over 10 years.

Safe Life Defense

Nevada-based Safe Life Defence plans to expand its current Nevada operations with a new 137,225-square-foot headquarters, manufacturing and research and development facility in Henderson on Raiders Way. The expansion would create 50 jobs over two years with an average wage of $24.59 an hour, and lead to an estimated economic output of $526.3 million over 10 years. Safe Life was granted $288,532 in abatements.

“We have experienced significant growth since opening the doors back in 2015,” said Chief Financial Officer David Smith in a statement from the Las Vegas Global Econmoic Alliance. “We are also very excited to be a company that will be a vehicle to provide employment to many who are out of work and are struggling.”

Samsarg, Inc.

Samsarg Inc. is considering a few facility in Lyon County that would offer aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities. The company is expected to have a $725.7 million total economic impact over 10 years, and has been granted $126,646 in tax abatements. Its new facility would create 25 jobs over two years with an average wage of $53.88.

Sonoma Creamery LLC

Food manufacturer Sonoma Creamery is considering making a jump from its namesake city in California to Reno. The company, which was approved $696,713 in tax abatements, said it was attracted to the business tax structure, cost of living and logistic advantages in the region. The company would create 50 jobs over two years, with an average hourly wage of $24.40 with a new food production facility. Its 10-year economic impact is estimated to be $349.8 million.

ZLINE Kitchen and Bath LLC

ZLINE Kitchen and Bath is considering expanding to Washoe County, or the potential construction of a new 600,000-square-foot building to accommodate a new headquarters. The appliance brand, which has executive and distribution locations in Reno, Ohio, and Tennessee, has been approved $69,333 in tax abatements. Its expansion would create 25 jobs over two years with an average wage of $26.86, and its 10-year economic impact is estimated to be $80.2 million.

