Big box retailers with Nevada stores plan for coronavirus epidemic, association says

A trade organization did not offer specifics of those plans, saying they will differ by retailer.

Retailers have yet to see a significant disruption to their supply chains, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

The retail trade organization said in a Thursday media call that more than 80 percent of big box retailers with a presence in Nevada surveyed already have plans in place to deal with an epidemic, including COVID-19.

Southern Nevada’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Thursday.

RAN Senior Vice President Bryan Wachter said the association has encouraged retailers to “double check” those plans and communicate it to their staff at their stores in Nevada.

“Retailers are geared up,” Wachter said. “They have plans. It’s just a matter of making sure that they’re up to date.”

He did not offer specifics of those plans, saying they will differ by retailer and the group recommends following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

