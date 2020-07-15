Big Lots opening 6th store in Las Vegas Valley

The Ohio-based discount chain announced Wednesday it will hold a grand opening July 25 for its new store.

A Big Lots store at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas is seen Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Big Lots is opening its sixth store in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Ohio-based discount chain announced Wednesday it will hold a grand opening July 25 for its new store in North Las Vegas. Located at 1631 W. Craig Road, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, it spans 22,145 square feet.

According to its website, Big Lots currently has five locations in the valley.

The retailer, which sells furniture, electronics, toys and other goods, operates around 1,400 stores in 47 states.

