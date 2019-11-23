Big Lots takes over vacant Circuit City site in Las Vegas

The grand opening is slated for Saturday and the store boasts a new layout, part of a larger corporate strategy to reposition the retail chain as a community retailer.

Big Lots is now open on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The grand opening for the discount retailer, located in the former Circuit City building, is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Discount retailer Big Lots has taken over the long-vacant Circuit City building, near the corner of West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard.

Senior Vice President Chief Customer Officer Steve Haffer said he was excited to introduce a new store format with the newest Las Vegas outpost.

“It brings to life our new brand traits and showcases our product assortments of affordable solutions in furniture, seasonal, home, food, and consumables,” he said in a statement.

The new location, at 5055 W. Sahara Ave., occupies an estimated 36,000 square feet of space—in line with the 30,000-square-foot to 40,000-square-foot facilities it’s looking to occupy as it expands, according to the retailer’s website.

The company operates 13 stores in Nevada including six in Las Vegas. It has about 1,400 stores in 47 states.

