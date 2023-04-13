Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon

Colorado-based resort manager Mountain Capital Partners announced the purchase Thursday but did not disclose the price.

Parker Wasiak, 9, of Las Vegas, is ready to ski Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon resort 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Bicyclists hang out near the restaurant and downhill mountain bike park at the Lee Canyon resort 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon resort 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The operators of Lee Canyon announced Thursday that it sold the local ski resort to Durango, Colorado-based Mountain Capital Partners — a deal that adds Lee Canyon to a family that includes nearby Brian Head Resort in Brian Head, Utah.

“We’re definitely excited,” Lee Canyon General Manager Dan Hooper said. “It’s going to help realize the next step for Lee Canyon — more skiing, snowboarding and mountain experiences.”

Powdr Corp. and the Thomas family sold Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston for an undisclosed price.

Mountain Capital said in a news release that it would retain Lee Canyon’s leadership team and support staff. The company’s Power Pass will also be upgraded to include access to Lee Canyon.

Lee Canyon’s season pass products will offer reciprocal days at other Mountain Capital resorts, according to the news release. There will also be a new Power Kid offering, a free, no-strings-attached season pass for children ages 12 and younger that offers unlimited ski and bike park access at Lee and every Power Pass resort.

Hooper said that it’s too early to say what the purchase could mean for additional capital projects on Mount Charleston, but he noted that the resort’s new owners have “a significant track record of investment in other properties.”

The sale comes just months after the Forest Service approved a master development plan for the mountain that was submitted in 2011, which includes downhill mountain bike trails. Another much-wished for item on the mountain — additional parking for visitors.

A 2021 report released by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis noted that the nation’s outdoor recreation industry accounts for $454 billion, or 1.9 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product.

“One of the things I’m excited about is our 2011 master development plans,” he said. “It gained final approval last January, which (will lead) to the opening of downhill mountain bike trails. It’s a little early to develop (a) timetable. It all came together in the last couple of days. Parking up here is a challenge, additional parking is high on that list … further expanding capacity for hikers, bikers and skiers.”

Mountain Capital owns and manages 12 ski resorts and bike parks, including Lee Canyon; Hesperus Ski Area in Durango, Colorado; Willamette Pass Resort in Crescent Lake, Oregon; and Spider Mountain Bike Park in Burnet, Texas.

