Big warehouse developer in Las Vegas Valley changes name

Harsch Investment Properties announced Monday that it is now Schnitzer Properties.

Schnitzer Properties, which changed its name this week from Harsch Investment Properties, said last summer that it completed a 150,000-square-foot project in North Las Vegas, seen here. (Schnitzer Properties)

A prominent warehouse developer in Southern Nevada has changed its name.

Harsch Investment Properties announced Monday that it is now Schnitzer Properties. The Portland, Oregon-based developer is led by President Jordan Schnitzer, whose father, Harold Schnitzer, founded the company in 1951.

“Harsch” combined the first three letters of his first and last names.

“The new name honors the past and carries forward the impactful connection between the company and the philanthropic endeavors of the Schnitzer family,” a news release said, adding the family has donated more than $200 million to hundreds of nonprofits.

According to Monday’s news release, Schnitzer is about to start construction of a 148,300-square-foot industrial building in North Las Vegas called Tropical Speedway Commerce Center II, following its completion, announced last summer, of the 150,000-square-foot Tropical Speedway Commerce Center.

In Southern Nevada, Schnitzer Properties boasts a portfolio of 38 properties totaling more than 10.7 million square feet. The firm says it is the largest owner of multi-tenant commercial properties in the Las Vegas area.

Its holdings in the valley are almost all industrial space, the company said last summer.

