Bigelow Aerospace land NASA contract

Artist rendering of the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) docked to the International Space Station. NASA announced that it has granted Bigelow Aerospace a $17.8 million contract to build, launch and install a habitat module at the International Space Station. The federal space agency announced that it has granted Bigelow Aerospace a $17.8 million contract to build, launch and install a habitat module at the International Space Station. NASA will test the BEAM for durability, including ability to withstand orbital temperatures, radiation and debris. (Photo courtesy Bigelow Aerospace)