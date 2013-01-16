NASA announced that it has granted Bigelow Aerospace a $17.8 million contract to build, launch and install a habitat module at the International Space Station. The federal space agency announced that it has granted Bigelow Aerospace a $17.8 million contract to build, launch and install a habitat module at the International Space Station. NASA will test the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) for durability, including ability to withstand orbital temperatures, radiation and debris.
Bigelow Aerospace land NASA contract
