Bigelow Aerospace land NASA contract

Photos by Jeff Scheid
January 16, 2013 - 3:17 pm
 

NASA announced that it has granted Bigelow Aerospace  a $17.8 million contract to build, launch and install a habitat module at the International Space Station. The federal space agency  announced that it has granted Bigelow Aerospace  a $17.8 million contract to build, launch and install a habitat module at the International Space Station. NASA will test the  Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) for durability, including ability to withstand orbital temperatures, radiation and debris.
 

