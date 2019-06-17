Bill Noonan of Boyd Gaming Corp. to retire July 31

Noonan made the announcement in a letter posted on social media Monday, according to Boyd spokesman David Strow.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board member Bill Noonan during a board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Bill Noonan of Boyd Gaming Corp. intends to retire July 31, stepping down from both the casino company and his role as vice chairman of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Noonan made the announcement in a letter posted on Facebook and Twitter Monday. The senior vice president of industry and government affairs had been working with the casino company nearly 18 years.

“I had agreed with Boyd Gaming that I would stay through the legislative session that just ended,” he told the Review-Journal said.

Noonan said he’s unsure who is set to fill his role at Boyd, but the company has already stated the interview process.

Noonan has been working in the gaming and hospitality industry for more than 25 years. In 2016, he made waves as he began serving as chair of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, the first time anyone with a casino industry background had done so since the 1990s.

He has also held roles with the Nevada Resort Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Council for a Better Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District Board of Health.

Noonan said he will no longer be able to serve on the boards without his position at Boyd, but he’s looking into other private and public boards that will allow him to use his leadership skills.

According to the letter, he will continue “to serve the community in different roles” and service the UNITEHERE International Health Fund. But he’s most excited about spending more time with friends and family.

“I have two granddaughters that are the light in my eye, and I look forward to spending a lot more time with them,” Noonan said. “I’ve enjoyed working closely with the Boyd family, and it’s just time for me to enjoy life. When you get older, time becomes more valuable than money.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@review-journal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.