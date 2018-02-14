Billboard’s Latin Music Week moves to Las Vegas

Billboard’s annual Latin Music Week is moving to Las Vegas for the first time and willl take place April 23-26 at The Venetian.

Colombian singer Maluma performs during the Vina del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Vina del Mar, Chile, Feb. 24, 2017. Maluma will be attending Billboard’s annual Latin Music Week, this year at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Esteban Felix/AP, File)

The show has been held in Miami in recent years.

Called the most respected conference and awards show in the Latin music industry, the show assembles leading names in Latin music, including Colombian artist Maluma.

At 24, Maluma is one of Latin music’s biggest acts, boasting 31.2 million Instagram followers and more than 13.6 million YouTube/Vevo subscribers. He notched seven Top Ten hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart and currently has the No. 1 song, “Corazón” on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart.

More artists and personalities will be announced in the coming weeks.

In 2017, more than 1,000 attendees witnessed discussions with J Balvin, Farruko and Nicky Jam among others. Now in its 29th year, the Latin music conference features question-and-answer and panels and culminates with the annual Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will air live April 26 on Telemundo.

“As Billboard Latin Music Week moves to Las Vegas for the first time, we are getting ready to make history by welcoming the absolute top artists and executives,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s executive director of content and programming for Latin Music and Entertainment. “This was the year of Latin music around the world, and now it will all come together in Vegas.”

More than 1,000 people are expected for this year’s program.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands owns The Venetian.