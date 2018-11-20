Business

Black Friday’s best offers at Las Vegas retailers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2018 - 5:21 pm
 

Shoppers like Las Vegas resident Sheri Cerel will help keep Black Friday the busiest day of the year for local retailers.

She’s kept her eye out for different retailers’ Black Friday ads to find this year’s best offers.

“I’m looking for a bigger TV,” said Cerel, 60. “This time of the year, you get good deals.”

She’s one of the 116 million Americans who plan to shop on Black Friday this year, according to data from the National Retail Federation trade group.

Last year, Nevada retailers made 154.2 percent more than the national average in daily revenue on Black Friday, according to a report by small business software company Womply.

A WalletHub survey of 35 retailers showed Black Friday discounts will average 37 percent.

The retailer with the highest average discount in the study at 68.9 percent, Belk, has no local stores. J.C. Penny, the No. 2 store with an average discount of 65.1 percent, has three locations in the Las Vegas area.

Numbers can be deceiving, though.

A BlackFridayHits.com report found that for many products, some retailers increase prices during the run-up to Black Friday, then discount the item to create the illusion of a great deal.

“Buyers should always check price history,” website co-founder Will Asbury said in a statement.

Some holiday deals this season include:

Best Buy

— Stores open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and remain open until 1 a.m. Friday, then re-open at 8 a.m.

— $300 off Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9 or S9+ with qualified activation

— $200 off on Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR: Fire TV Edition, Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR, MacBook Air

— $150 off on iPad Mini 4

— $130 off Samsung Chromebook with Intel Celeron Processor

— $70 off Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

— $50 off Facebook Portal with Alexa

— $49 off Google Home Hub Smart Speaker with Google Assistant

— 50 percent off select small appliances

— Through Dec. 25, online shoppers get free shipping on everything, no minimum purchase required

Trump Hotels

—30 percent off select suites Friday through Tuesday

—The offer is available when booking for stays through March 31 with promo code PROCMO

T-Mobile

—Starting Nov. 16, get a new phone from Samsung, LG, OnePlus and others free — up to $750 off — when customers add an additional line and trade in an eligible device

—New T-Mobile REVVL 2 for free when customers add a line

—Buy one Samsung Galaxy Watch or Samsung Gear S3 and get the second one half off after 24 monthly bill credits

—$125 off JBL Link 300 voice-activated speaker in black

—$100 off JBL Link 20 voice-activated portable speaker in black

—$80 off Ultimate Ears BLAST wireless portable speaker in black

—$50 off Samsung Gear ICONX 2018 Bluetooth cord-free fitness earbuds in black and Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST wireless portable speaker in black and blue

—$40 off Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM portable waterproof speaker in black, blue and avocado

—$10 off Skullcandy Ink’d wireless earbuds in black

Barnes & Noble

—In-store deals will start at 9 p.m. Thursday and run through 8:59 p.m. on Monday

—Online deals will start at 9 p.m. Wednesday and run through 8:59 p.m. Sunday, with select deals through Monday

—Starting Friday, 650,000 books autographed by more than 200 authors on sale

—Buy one, get one Starbucks coffee until 7 a.m. Black Friday

—Buy one get one 50 percent off Godiva chocolate $10 and up, activity kits online and select toys and games

—$30 off NOOK Glowlight 3

—Free $10 Barnes & Noble Reward Card with a purchase of $50 or more in Barnes & Noble Gift Cards, redeemable beginning Dec. 28 through Feb. 28

—$10 off new NOOK Tablet and exclusive Lord of the Rings Funko Mystery Box

—$5 stocking stuffers in store and online Friday through Sunday

—50 percent off gift books and collectible editions

—40 percent off Moleskine in store and online Friday through Sunday

—30 percent off all magazines, in store on Friday

—25 percent off S’Well water bottles and all entertainment, toys and games except Legos

Walmart

—Black Friday deals start online 7 p.m. Wednesday

—Party for customers 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday

—$90 off Shark Ion RV700 Vacuum

—$80 off iPad 6th Generation

—$51 off 6V Ride-On

—$50 off Google Home Hub

—$50 off Roku Ultra

—$50 off Pac-Man or Galaga Retro Arcade Machine

—$50 off Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

—$40 off instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker

—$20 off portable Roku Streaming Stick and Roku SE streaming player

—$12-pus off select childrens bicycles

—$2.98 off Signature by Levi’s Memory Foam Slippers

Kohl’s

—Sales start 10:01 p.m. online and 5 p.m. when stores open on Thursday to 1 p.m. online and in stores Friday

—Saturday to Dec. 5, customers who earned Kohl’s Cash can redeem their Kohl’s Cash on anything in stores and online

—Monday to Friday, $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent in stores and online

—Held a pre-Black Friday event Nov. 1 with select deals in stores and online

—$399.99 Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera, $120 in Kohl’s Cash

—$329.00 TV LG 49-inch 4K smart TV, $90 in Kohl’s Cash

—$249.99 Dyson V7 Animal cord-free vacuum or Ball Multi Floor 2 upright bagless vacuum, $75 in Kohl’s Cash with purchase

—$199.99 Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Starter and Creators Pack bundle $60 in Kohl’s Cash

—$99.99 NuWave 6-quart digital air fryer, $15 in Kohl’s Cash with purchase

—$79.99 Keurig Crock-Pot Express 8-quart pressure cooker or K55 classic coffee maker

—$19.99 SO boots for women

—$19.99 select Croft & Barrow, SONOMA Goods for Life and SO pajama sets

—$14.99 Boxed silver jewelry

—$8.99 The Big One super soft plush throw

—$149.99 Fitbit Versa smart watch $45 in Kohl’s Cash

—$119.99 Fitbit Charge 3 advanced fitness tracker $30 in Kohl’s Cash

—$69.99 Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1 6-quart pressure cooker $15 in Kohl’s Cash

—$19.99 Nerf Helios, 18-pack Hatchimals CollEGGibiles, Fisher-Price Little People Work Together Construction Site or Disney Princess Magic Wand Castle

—$6.99 SO pajama pants

—40 percent off celebrity fragrance gift sets

Roku

—$50 off Roku Ultra at major retailers from Thursday through Cyber Monday

—$35 credit toward Sling TV subscription for new customers through Jan. 13

—$20 off Roku Streaming Stick, started Nov. 18 and continues through Monday

Staples

—Closed Thursday, open 7 a.m. Friday

—40 percent off custom holiday cards

—15 percent off shipping supplies and UPS shipping services, started Nov. 11 and through Dec. 29

—$330 off HP Pavilion laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor

—$160 off HP Laptop with Intel Core i3 Processor

—$100 off Staples Gaming Chair

—$90 off Dell 32-inch LED IPS Monitor

—$50 off Brother Printer HL-L2320D mono laser printer

—$15.99 off Sharpie assorted permanent markers

—Free next-day shipping online for orders of at least $49.99 by 5 p.m. outside weekend and holidays

Office Depot

—Closed Thursday

—Online deals start 9 p.m. Wednesday and in store 8 a.m. Friday

—$350 or less off high-end laptops

—$318 off Realspace Magellan L-Desk & Hutch

—$250 off Dell G3 Gaming Laptop, 15.6-inch FHD Screen, Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive/256GB SSD, Windows 10

—$220 off through the app for Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop, 17.3-inch HD+ Screen, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive, Windows 10 Home

—$200 off Lenovo IdeaCentre 520 All-in-One PC, 23.8-inch Screen, AMD Ryzen 3, 8GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive, Windows 10 Home

—$120 off Realspace Tresswell Bonded Leather High-Back Chair

—$72 off Brenton Studio Ruzzi Mid-Back Mesh Chair

—$50 off Dell 32-inch FHD LED Monitor and Samsung Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer with NFC + WiFi Mobile Printing

—$30 off HP Deskjet 3637 Wireless Color Inkjet All-In-One Printer, Scanner, Copier

—50 percent or more off select desks and desk chairs and Canon Laser Printers

—Free Google Mini with $150 purchase

Dollar General

—Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday

—Normal hours on Friday

—Buy one, get one 75 percent off on all toys.

—Buy one, get one As Seen on TV items

—50 percent off on tree decorations

Macy’s

—5 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, then 6 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m.

—8 a.m. through 1 p.m. Saturday

—$80 off Apple Watch Series 3

—70 percent off select bedding essentials

—65 percent off select holiday ornaments and dinnerware

—60 to 65 percent off select designer dress shirts and ties and designer luggage

—60 percent off select kids and baby styles, Protocol Drones, Polaroid Bluetooth headphones, Studio Mercantile barware and games

—50 percent off Tzumi Bluetooth speakers, FAO Schwarz, remote control cars

—Free Macy’s X Clinique Black Friday Survival Kit with a beauty purchase of $75 or more

—Free after mail-in rebate select fashion watches, select tote bags gold toe slippers for men, mens thermal tops, young mens graphic tees, Disney Mickey or Minnie plush, Mohawk Bath Rug, pearl earrings, Giorgio Glam Spray, Designer pillow, glassware sets, kitchen electrics

—Free shipping for online purchases over $25 from Sunday to Nov. 28

Old Navy

—Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday

—Open 3 p.m. Thursday and close 10 p.m. Friday

—$1 per pair socks on Friday

—50 percent off purchases

—40 percent off everything online Saturday and Sunday

7-Eleven

—From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Friday, fill any container about 10 inches in diameter with a Slurpee for $1.49

—50 cents for pizza slice Friday to Monday for 7Rewards members

Sears

—Open at 6 p.m. Thursday, close at midnight

—Open at 5 a.m. Friday

—55 percent off on Kenmore French Door Refrigerator

—41 percent off on Craftsman 26inch 9-Drawer Open Till Tool Chest and Rolling Cabinet Combination

—$210 off Craftsman 320-piece mechanics tool set with case

—$150 off Kenmore Elite Ovation Stand Mixer

—$55 off all DieHard industrial boots

—$20 off Simply Styled puffer jackets and womens fashion boots

Kmart

—Open at 6 a.m. Thursday, close at midnight

—Open at 6 a.m. Friday

—$180 off on a 12-foot trampoline with enclosure and free Jump ‘N Jump basketball kit with purchase

—$40 off Mickey Pit Crew Workbench

—$35 off 6-foot Peninsula Pine Christmas Tree

—$7 off mens and womens Joe Boxer plush pajama pants

—$5 off Proctor Silex 5-speed hand mixer, 2-slice toaster, can opener and iron

—$2 off Barbie Beach Basic Fashion or Chelsea Dolls

—Buy one get one $1 shoes

REI

—Closed on Friday and will process no online payments

Dick’s

—Open at 6 p.m. Thursday, close at 2 a.m. Friday

—Open at 5 a.m. Friday, close at 10 p.m.

—$700 off 60-inch Gorilla In-Ground Basketball Hoop

—$90 off Top-Flite XL Complete sets available

—$60 off The North Face mens and womens Alpz Down Jacket and Vest

—$20 off select NCAA fleece, polos and quarter zips

—50 percent off Prince Tournament 6800 Indoor Table Tennis Table and select mens, womens and youth Nishiki Bikes

Mattress Firm

—$400 off Beautyrest Queen Mattress on Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon

—$9 memory foam pillows and body pillows

—10 percent off entire website on Monday with code EXTRA10

Dunkin’ Donuts

—On Friday, Dunkin’ will provide one free Lyft ride to a Dunkin’ location for up to 25,000 users if they use the promo code SipDunkin

espresso shots in any beverage for 50 cents

Target

—Open at 5 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. on Friday, then open again at 7 a.m. Friday

—$180 off on an Element 55-inch Smart UHD TVLowest price of the season on top-selling video games such as Madden 19, Destiny 2, NBA 2K19 and FIFA 19, $29.99 (Reg. $59.99).

—$120 off Xbox One S 1TB console with wireless controller and digital downloadable game

—50 percent off select games and puzzles.

—$70 off VTech digital video baby monitor

—40 percent off Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker

—Buy one get one 50 percent off on hundreds of beauty, cosmetic and personal care gift sets

Lowe’s

—Deals started throughout November

—40 percent off select appliances through Nov. 29

—Purchase 2 or more select major appliances $396 or more and receive up to $600 Lowe’s Gift Card via rebate (valid in-store only Nov. 1-Nov. 29, 2018)

—Buy one select DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Kit, get one battery free until Jan. 30

J.C. Penney

—Open at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, close 10 p.m. Friday, open at 8 a.m. Saturday

—Select Black Friday deals started online on Nov. 18

—On Thursday, early shoppers greeted with an envelope with a coupon worth $10 off $10, $100 off $100 or a $500 off $500 or more purchase while supplies last

—30 percent off athletic shoes

Amazon

—Started Nov. 16, ends on Friday

—$120 off when you buy two Echo Show devices

—$110 off three Echo Dot Kids Edition devices

—$100 off when you buy two Echo Spot devices, Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition

—$90 off on Blink XT 3-Camera System

—$80 off two Echo (2nd generation) devices

—$60 off on Fire TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UHD/HDR, Insignia 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition, Ring Video Doorbell 2

—$51 off on Blink XT 1-Camera System

—$50 off on Echo Show, Fire TV Recast 500 GB with two tuners, Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition, Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free

—$40 off on Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet

—$30.99 off Echo (2nd generation), Echo (RED) edition

—$30 off Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, Fire HD 8 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free

—$25.99 off Echo Dot

—$20 off Echo Dot Kids Edition, Fire 7 tablet with Alexa

—$15 off on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote

—80 percent off on select Kindle books

—70 percent select Samsonite luggage

—53 percent off on an Audible membership for three months

— 50 percent off on Ongaro Beauty Organic Neck & Décolleté Cream, select Izod mens tops and bottoms, select Calvin Klein underwear, select denim, mens and womens fashion from Amazon brands, HP OfficeJet 5255 Wireless Printer

—46 percent off on select TP-Link products

—45 percent off select adidas

—40 percent off on Philips Hue Smart Lighting and Holiday Airblown décor with Gemmy, select coffee makers, select blenders, office chairs from Amazon brands, including AmazonBasics, Rivet and Stone & Beam, select baby and preschool toys from Fisher-Price, select top toys from Barbie, Hot Wheels and more

—35 percent off select Sylvania Light Bulbs and Hive Smart Thermostat with Hub, select mattresses, furniture and area rugs, select watch brands

—30 percent off on The Gentlemen’s Beard Premium Beard Balm Leave-in Conditioner & Softener, select party games for grown-ups, Traeger Renegade Pro Wood Pellet Grill, select air fryers, select fashion, littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit, select strategy board games

—26 percent off on Assault Fitness cardio equipment

—25 percent off on Reese Explore ProSeries 63153 Rambler, AmazonBasics products, gifts and accents for the home from Amazon brands including Rivet and Stone and Beam, HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer

—22 percent off on the Life Fitness IC1 exercise bike

—20 percent off on Thule, Two Tumbleweeds Foodie & Mixology Dice, Cupology Mugs, Little Bee of Connecticut Handmade Décor, REVEAL Portable Wireless Bluetooth Bamboo speaker and phone charger, GoPets Premium Cat Scratcher, ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger, FITBENCH Flex, Solvit PetSafe PupSTEP Plus Pet Stairs, Foldable Steps for Dogs and Cats, PetSafe Laser Chase Automatic Laser Cat Toy, select Now House by Jonathan Adler furniture, sous vides

—$100 off on a Xbox One X and Xbox One S

—$25 off on all DieHard tires

Whole Foods

—$20 off next purchase of $20 or more through Thursday for customers who are not yet Prime members

GameStop

—50 percent on select Microsoft and Sony hardware, software and accessories started Sunday

—$100 off the Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft console and the PlayStation 4 1TB – Spider-Man console bundles.

—$100 off PlayStation VR

—50 percent off on select Sony games

—30 percent off select Microsoft games, all the toys, drinkware, statues, board games and apparel that can fit in a pop culture collectibles bag

—$26 off Sony PS4 Dualshock wireless controllers

Stein Mart

—Closed Thursday, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

—Early shoppers have the chance to find a hanger with the gold hanger sticker to win Stein Mart gift cards worth $500 in every store or $5,000 in one lucky store

—First 100 customers in the door before 10 a.m. get gold scratch-off coupons worth $5, $25 or $100, in-store only Friday and Saturday

—Everyone can use a $15 off coupon when they spend $40, Friday until 1 p.m.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

