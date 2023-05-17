93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

BlackRock-AT&T venture aims to bring fiber internet to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2023 - 12:26 pm
 
Gigapower, a fiber network joint venture by BlackRock and AT&T, is set to come to Las Vegas in ...
Gigapower, a fiber network joint venture by BlackRock and AT&T, is set to come to Las Vegas in 2023, the companies said. (AT&T)

A new fiber network is looking to expand into Las Vegas, bringing more high-speed internet connectivity to the city.

Gigapower LLC, a joint venture between AT&T and BlackRock, has applied to the Nevada Public Utilities Commission to operate as a telecommunications company providing “access to super-fast, reliable, high-capacity fiber.”

The venture plans to operate as a wholesale internet service provider that would sell its internet fiber operations to existing internet providers, which in turn would sell directly to customers, according to Bill Hogg, the company’s CEO. He said the company plans to offer “multi-gig speeds,” but the internet providers that Gigapower sells to would decide the actual speeds consumers get.

Hogg said Gigapower is aiming to be operational in Las Vegas “later this year.”

It first filed its PUC application and filed with the Nevada Secretary of State’s office in July 2022.

The PUC is still considering Gigapower’s application, but the company stated it wants to add Las Vegas to its operations because of the city’s sizable population and its high number of annual visitors, according to a news release.

A Gigapower spokesperson said the company is focusing its operations on the city of Las Vegas and not other areas in Southern Nevada.

“We have big plans to deploy multi-gig fiber to many more cities across our country,” Hogg said in a statement. “Our partnerships with communities like Las Vegas and others are essential to building our fiber network and creating a commercial wholesale open access platform that will benefit consumers and businesses across the U.S.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was supportive of Gigapower coming to the city.

“Connecting Las Vegas is more important than ever,” Goodman said in a statement. “From families, students, workers, consumers, and small and large businesses, access to the latest broadband technology will elevate our community and economy, paving the way to a strong future. Additional and continuing broadband investment will ensure that Las Vegas remains at the forefront of the digital economy and is a great place to live, work, and visit.”

The addition of Gigapower could bring a second high-powered internet fiber option to Nevada, as Google Fiber announced it was expanding into the state in August 2022. There have been no announcements on which Nevada markets Google Fiber will operate in.

Gigapower is jointly owned by the AT&T and the investing and advising company BlackRock. Both companies view Gigapower as a way to expand internet access across the country.

“This investment on behalf of BlackRock’s clients will advance efforts to bridge the digital divide and spur economic growth in the communities where Gigapower operates,” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a statement.

Gigapower has already started its operations in Mesa, Arizona, and plans to bring its services to two other Arizona cities: Chandler and Gilbert. It also has plans to add services to parts of Pennsylvania, Florida and Alabama, according to the release.

The PUC could issue an order on Gigapower’s application sometime in late June or early July, according to Peter Kostes, the commission’s communications director.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tropicana workers left baffled by confusing messages about property’s closure
Tropicana workers left baffled by confusing messages about property’s closure
2
Woman with 7th DUI arrest skips court, police say
Woman with 7th DUI arrest skips court, police say
3
2 women charged in Strip killing, robbery, police say
2 women charged in Strip killing, robbery, police say
4
CARTOONS: What families must now do to make ends meet
CARTOONS: What families must now do to make ends meet
5
Las Vegas expected to lose out to San Diego for MLS franchise
Las Vegas expected to lose out to San Diego for MLS franchise
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This photo shows land where the Thacker Pass lithium mine site will be on April 24, 2023, near ...
1872 Mining Law clarified in Nevada; lithium mine can proceed
By Scott Sonner and Matthew Daly The Associated Press

The Interior Department announced it is taking steps to clarify mineral rights under the 1872 law to reflect the “realities of the 21st century.”

A North Las Vegas resident accused of collecting more than $1.1 million in fraudulent loans fro ...
North Las Vegas man pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud
By Christian Casale / RJ

The 24-year-old accused of collecting more than $1.1 million in fraudulent loans from the Paycheck Protection Program pleaded guilty to wire fraud in U.S. District Court.

More stories for you
Still going up: Expect higher gas bills in Nevada this summer
Still going up: Expect higher gas bills in Nevada this summer
This NLV neighborhood is sinking. The state may offer a life raft.
This NLV neighborhood is sinking. The state may offer a life raft.
All-in-1 film production trailer in Las Vegas opens for business
All-in-1 film production trailer in Las Vegas opens for business
Off the table: NV Energy axes merger plan amid criticism
Off the table: NV Energy axes merger plan amid criticism
The pitch to Vegas bars, restaurants: Use this to slice your fruit
The pitch to Vegas bars, restaurants: Use this to slice your fruit
‘Out-of-state interest’ in Las Vegas is dropping. And so are rents
‘Out-of-state interest’ in Las Vegas is dropping. And so are rents