93°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Blamed on refinery snags, Las Vegas gas prices jump 11 cents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2023 - 3:52 pm
 
Updated September 11, 2023 - 4:46 pm
A motorist fills up a vehicle at a Shell gasoline station Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, ...
A motorist fills up a vehicle at a Shell gasoline station Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. Gas prices in Las Vegas have averaged more than $4.50 a gallon for regular all summer. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Refinery issues are reportedly behind an increase in gas prices in Las Vegas and the West Coast, according to industry experts.

Nationwide prices had been falling for two weeks until rising an average of 1.6 cents in the past week, said GasBuddy.com.

Las Vegas prices jumped nearly 11 cents a gallon in the past week.

The average price Monday in Clark County was $4.578 a gallon for regular, $4.067 in Nye County and $4.638 in Lincoln County. Washoe County prices were at $5.169 a gallon.

Some Midwest states saw average prices jump up to 30 cents a gallon in the past week.

“The West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states, said Patrick DeHann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Las Vegas gas prices have stayed stubbornly close to $4.50 or higher a gallon all summer with few exceptions.

There might be some relief coming as most of the nation switches back to a cheaper winter gasoline blend on Saturday.

“We should see more price decreases for most of the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season,” DeHaan said. “Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”

Only a single station in Las Vegas was selling gas below $4.00 a gallon on Monday, an Arco station on West Charleston was at $3.89. Arco generally charges a fee for using other than cash for payment.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

MOST READ
1
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
2
MGM Resorts cites ‘cybersecurity issue’ for outages
MGM Resorts cites ‘cybersecurity issue’ for outages
3
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
4
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
5
LETTER: Media forgot to mention this part of Biden’s story
LETTER: Media forgot to mention this part of Biden’s story
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Gas prices in Vegas might not drop until cheaper winter blend arrives
Gas prices in Vegas might not drop until cheaper winter blend arrives
With Labor Day weekend approaching, gas prices remain high
With Labor Day weekend approaching, gas prices remain high
Your Southwest Gas bill is going down this fall, not up
Your Southwest Gas bill is going down this fall, not up
Light to moderate rain falls on much of the valley
Light to moderate rain falls on much of the valley
Pacific hurricane may bring rain to Las Vegas, but not a big threat
Pacific hurricane may bring rain to Las Vegas, but not a big threat
Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon
Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon