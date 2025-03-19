BLM sells Las Vegas Valley land for $16.5M

The Bureau of Land Management sold eight parcels located across the valley.

The Bureau of Land Management sold over $16.5 million of land in the Las Vegas Valley in an online sale Monday.

Eight of the 10 parcels listed for sale on EnergyNet.com sold, totalling 41.85 acres, according to the BLM. The land sold more than $1.24 million over fair market value. The parcels ranged from 2.5 acres to 25 acres in size. The two largest parcels, at 25 acres and 10 acres, didn’t sell.

Parcels sold

Haikal Exemption Trust won three bids during the sale: 2.5 acres east of South Rainbow Boulevard and North Gomer for $1.52 million; 2.5 acres on the northwest corner of Roban Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard for $1.71 million and 5 acres east of the 215-Beltway at the corner of West Azure and North Hualapai Way for $2.07 million.

Beazer Homes, an Atlanta-based home construction company, won two adjacent parcels. Both are 5 acres and located to the east of South Racetrack between Burkholder Boulevard and Venice Avenue, for $1.7 million and $2 million, respectively.

Elite Excavating, a Utah and Nevada-based excavating company that specializes in residential and commercial development, won a bid for 12.5 acres located east of the U.S. Highway 95 along Sun Village Park Drive and Kyle Canyon Road for $3.7 million.

Hamid “Henry” Moradi won 6.85 acres off Blue Diamond Road, between South Grand Canyon Drive and Hualapai Way for $2.63 million.

Khusrow Roohani, owner of Seven Valleys Realty & Construction, won a 2.5 acre parcel north of Blue Diamond Road, along South Buffalo Drive and West Cougar Avenue for $1.24 million.

Two parcels received no bids: 10 acres at the southwest corner of West La Madre Way and North Fort Apache Road, with a fair market value of $4.25 million and 25 acres east of the 215 Beltway, on the northern border of West Centennial. The unsold parcels may be re-auctioned.

The bidders must pay 20 percent of the purchase price by 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the remainder by Sept. 15.

According to BLM, 85 percent of the funds will go towards projects in Nevada such as the development of parks, trails, and natural areas, capital improvements on federal lands, acquisition of environmentally sensitive land, hazardous fuels reduction, and landscape restoration projects. Another 5 percent will go to the state for education, and the remaining 10 percent to the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

