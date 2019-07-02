Blockchains CEO buys Las Vegas bank for $28M

The investor behind a proposed “smart city” in Northern Nevada has bought a small Las Vegas bank.

Kirkwood Bank at 4730 S. Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

A screenshot Blockchains' website, www.blockchains.com, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

An undated aerial view of the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. (Keith Owens/Tahoe Reno Industrial Center)

Blockchains LLC founder Jeff Berns acquired Kirkwood Bank of Nevada for $25 million and agreed to invest an additional $3 million as part of the deal, according to Blockchains spokeswoman Sarah Johns.

The sale was announced Monday. Johns did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday asking whether Berns bought the bank to help finance his massive real estate project east of Reno.

Founded in 2008, Kirkwood has two locations, both in the western Las Vegas Valley. Most of its $70 million-plus loan portfolio is tied up in real estate deals, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Berns said in the news release he intends to keep both locations and “strategically grow the bank’s footprint in the region.”

John Dru, president of Kirkwood Bank, said in the release the deal was about “finding the right partner” who would “mirror our image and help us expand our relationships.”

Dru did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Berns acquired more than 67,000 acres of land in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center last year to build “a new kind of business and residential community,” according to Blockchains’ website.

The land is slated to become a “smart city with a decentralized blockchain infrastructure underlying all interaction,” the site says. It will feature a high-tech park with artificial intelligence and 3D printing; residential units; and various business concepts “that will take advantage of emerging technologies.”

According to software company SAP, blockchain technology is a “difficult-to-hack record of transactions” that was initially created for trading bitcoin, but its “potential reaches far beyond cryptocurrency” to include property records, loans and identities.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.