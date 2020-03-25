Boulder City beauty boutique touts curbside pickup

Beauty Kitchen Boutique will offer curbside pickup starting Friday for locally made hand sanitizer, chemical-free cleaner and beauty products amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

TV personality Heather Marianna is offering curbside pickup at her Boulder City business, Beauty Kitchen Boutique, starting Friday for locally made items such as hand sanitizer, chemical-free cleaner and beauty products. (S Goodrich/file photo)

Beauty Kitchen Boutique's store in Boulder City is pictured. (Photo courtesy of Beauty Kitchen Boutique)

Beauty Kitchen Boutique's hand sanitizer in a lavender scent is shown. (Photo courtesy of Beauty Kitchen Boutique)

A Boulder City-based beauty and skin care boutique is offering curbside pickup starting Friday for items such as hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and beauty products — all of which are being made in a local warehouse.

Beauty Kitchen Boutique announced Wednesday that pickup will be offered from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, at the boutique, 501 Nevada Highway, No. 5.

“As long as the demand continues, we will continue to offer it to our guests on an ongoing basis,” owner Heather Marianna said Wednesday in an email to the Review-Journal.

Beauty Kitchen began in 2012 as a do-it-yourself beauty series on YouTube where viewers learned how to make beauty products out of common kitchen items. The boutique in Boulder City opened in 2018.

Marianna starred on the Bravo television show “Tour Group.” And she appeared on Oxygen’s “My Super Shopping Addiction” and MTV’s “Teen Mom OG.”

Cleaning and hygiene supplies can be tough to find these days because of panic-buying as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beauty Kitchen Boutique is launching curbside pickup as a way to practice social distancing while still providing people a way to get “wellness essentials,” Marianna said.

The boutique will offer hand sanitizer, chemical-free, all-purpose cleaner and “self-care quarantine products,” according to a statement from the company.

During curbside pickup, the boutique will take precautions, Marianna said. They include not allowing customers inside the store, practicing 6-foot social distancing by marking out a tape barrier, and requiring all orders be paid for in advance by phone so there’s no exchange of money on-site. Employees will wear gloves and masks.

In total, 25 employees are working to fill orders, but only two at a time are working per shift.

On Friday, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a statewide mandatory shutdown of most nonessential businesses — including beauty and personal care services — until April 16 as a result of COVID-19. It came just a few days after he urged — but didn’t require — nonessential businesses to close.

Retailers, though, are allowed to continue selling items online, including for pickup and delivery orders.

Beauty Kitchen Boutique has been working closely with the city and police department in Boulder City “to ensure we are cleared to offer this essential service for the community,” Marianna said.

Boulder City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said Wednesday that Beauty Kitchen Boutique is considered an essential business and that curbside pickup is allowed because it falls under a section of the governor’s order pertaining to “retailers that sell food items and other household consumer products for cleaning and personal care to promote safety, sanitation and essential operations of households.”

Boulder City has conducted several compliance checks of businesses and has issued four written warnings, but no citations, LaPlante said.

“Ultimately, the goal is to educate our business community as those that received warnings needed clarification of the rules and have fully complied,” she said in a Wednesday email to the Review-Journal.

As for Beauty Kitchen Boutique, it’s selling hand sanitizer — a product that is sold out virtually everywhere and that has been the subject of price gouging, Marianna said.

The boutique plans to sell hand sanitizer for $5.95 per 2-ounce bottle and its chemical-free all-purpose cleaner for $4.95.

Products are made in-house by boutique employees at a warehouse in Boulder City, Marianna said.

Her product line — Beauty Kitchen by Heather Marianna — bills itself as being all-natural, with products made of “fresh and organic ingredients,” according to a statement from the company.

The boutique says customers should look at inventory at beautykitchenonline.com and then order by calling 702-331-1371.

Products include soaps and lotions, eye gels, lip treatments, serums, cleansers, toners and CBD beauty items such as hair and body wash.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.