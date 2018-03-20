Boulder city getting ‘largest home development in nearly 30 years’

The development, Boulder Hills Estates, will include 127 homes no more than two stories with three to seven bedrooms. Preliminary pricing will start in the low $400,000s.

StoryBook Homes included this rendering of a house as part of a Monday announcement for a new development. That development, Boulder Hills Estates, will include single and two-story homes ranging from 1,900 to 3,464 square feet, three to seven bedrooms, three-car garages and the ability to add an optional garage for a recreational vehicle. (StoryBook Homes)

StoryBook Homes will break ground Wednesday on what it calls Boulder City’s largest home development in about 30 years.

The development, Boulder Hills Estates, will include 127 homes no more than two stories with three to seven bedrooms. Preliminary pricing will start in the low $400,000s.

The 30-acre single-family detached housing development is near the intersection of Bristlecone Drive and Adams Boulevard.

The last development of this size was in the late 1980s and early 1990s when work on Municipal Golf Course Estates began.

Boulder Hills Estates models are slated to finish in the fall with the first closings around the fourth quarter. When all the building phases are complete, StoryBook will hve paid $9 million for the land.

