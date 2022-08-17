Boulder City home of late fantasy novelist Terry Goodkind asking $4.6M

Jeri Goodkind is reluctantly saying goodbye to the Boulder City home she shared with her late husband, fantasy novelist Terry Goodkind, behind the best-selling epic fantasy series “The Sword of Truth.”

Late author Terry Goodkind stands in front of his pool at his Boulder City estate. (Review-Journal file photo)

The exterior of the Goodkind estate located in Boulder City, Nevada. (Photo courtesy of Amber Bartholomew)

The second home on the property used as Terry Goodkind's private office. (Photo courtesy of Amber Bartholomew)

The living room of the estate with onyx, marble and granite flooring. (Photo courtesy of Amber Bartholomew)

A full chef's kitchen included in the estate. (Photo courtesy of Amber Bartholomew)

The estate's saltwater in ground pool is complete with a pool house and solar heating. (Photo courtesy of Amber Bartholomew)

Trails were included along the property for Terry and Jeri Goodkind to take a stroll without leaving the comfort of their own home. (Photo courtesy of Amber Bartholomew)

The great room of the Goodkind estate filled with lots of natural lighting. (Photo courtesy of Amber Bartholomew)

“It’s just a lot for me right now,” said Jeri Goodkind, who is looking to downsize.

The 8,000-square-foot estate sits on nearly 4 acres and is listed for $4.75 million. Records show the home was purchased in 2002 for an estimated $1.38 million.

“We always joked that we were going to die together and we were going to have the house imploded and put into our graves,” said Jeri Goodkind. “That’s how much we love it.”

The gated estate, 1505 San Felipe Dr., has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

There’s also a second property on the site that served as Terry Goodkind’s office, where he wrote a number of his books such as the 2009 thriller “The Law of Nines.” He would spend 12 to 14 hours there, working on his latest novel, according to Jeri Goodkind.

Terry Goodkind, who died in September 2020, sold more than 25 million copies from his “Sword of Truth” series. The books were also adapted into an ABC TV series “Legend of the Seeker.”

Jeri Goodkind said the home’s rooms have vaulted wood ceilings and, her favorite, marble, granite and onyx flooring. There’s also a seven-car garage, gym, library with marble fireplace, butlers pantry and saltwater pool.

“We always never just walked across these floors, to get to one side of the house to the other, without looking and admiring and just loving the floors,” said Jeri Goodkind.

She said the pair also built walking trails around the property so they wouldn’t have to leave if they wanted to take a stroll. The couples’ friends would often refer to the estate as “the bubble” because of the privacy it offered.

“It just feels like a sanctuary,” said Jeri Goodkind. “Everybody always says they just feel so calm and restful when your here. It’s really unlike a lot of properties I’ve ever seen.”

She said many of the updates around the property stemmed from Terry Goodkind.

“My husband was a writer, an author, so he was very creative,” said Jeri Goodkind. “We kept some of the few original features because we fell in love with the house … (but) we wanted to kind of make it new and updated, of course.”

Over the years, they made additional changes such as adding a koi pond, replacing the exterior’s stucco with stack stone as well as redesigning the pool area, which has steps leading directly from the pool to the home’s living room and even Terry Goodkind’s office.

Jeri Goodkind said she plans to stay in the Boulder City area, but is sad to sell the estate.

“It’s just that there’s no other house like it, especially in Boulder City.”

