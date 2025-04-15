79°F
Boulevard Mall to host Las Vegas job fair this week

The Boulevard Mall is shown on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (K.M. Can ...
The Boulevard Mall is shown on Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2025 - 6:45 pm
 

The Boulevard Mall is hosting a job fair this week with “thousands” of positions available from Harry Reid International Airport, Caesars Palace and more.

West Coast Job Fairs will be holding a job fair on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the mall, with jobs available in hospitality, marketing, health care and more, according to the fair’s website.

Over 40 employers, including Horseshoe Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, Paris Las Vegas, Terrible’s, the Metropolitan Police Department and more will be in attendance to talk with potential job candidates.

Attendees are encouraged to dress well and bring plenty of resumes, the job fair said.

For more information or to register for the fair, visit westcoastjobfairs.com.

