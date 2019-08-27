Boutique shop opens in new location at Palazzo

The Rene’ Tyler Plus Sizes 12 and Above boutique store reopened Monday after moving a couple of doors east inside the Grand Canal Shoppes.

Angela Rene’, CEO and designer of Rene’ Tyler Plus Sizes 12 & Above, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at The Shoppes at The Palazzo, in Las Vegas. Rene’ produced the show Haute Curves LA Fashion Week, the first plus-sized fashion show at the world famous west coast event. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Visitors can expect to see a bit more flair when walking inside Rene’ Tyler Plus Sizes 12 and Above boutique.

The plus-size clothing and accessories store reopened Monday after moving a couple of doors east inside the Shoppes at The Palazzo.

Founder and CEO Angela Tyler said the move gave her an opportunity to match the store’s interior to the company’s black-and-white logo.

“Our logo fits the store,” Tyler said. “It’s cleaner, more modern but still classy and elegant. The store is painted black and white, but it still has our flair.”

The 1,500-square-foot store, about 300 square feet smaller than its previous location, carries the shop’s namesake line as well as other plus-size brands. Shoppers can also find jewelry, handbags, hats and shoes.

Rene’ Tyler initially launched online before adding a brick-and-mortar store in 2018, making it the first plus-size store to open on the Strip, according to the firm.

Tyler, whose designs have been worn by “Orange is the New Black” star Laverne Cox and “The Daily Show” correspondent Dulcé Sloan, said she wanted to give customers a chance to “see and feel” her clothing.

“We were just growing and we had private clients and an online store, but I just wanted to have a small boutique where people could come and try the clothes,” she said.

Tyler said her focus has now shifted to the physical store, noting that it offers a larger selection of merchandise than online, but she has plans to bolster her online shop in the coming months.

“Our fall fashion campaign went live (online) yesterday and we’ve had a few sales, but we’re trying to up that and make it better,” she said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.