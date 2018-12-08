Boyd Gaming applies to leave NV Energy

Documents filed with the PUC do not outline why Boyd is making efforts to leave NV Energy, but spokespeople from other major casinos that have moved to leave the utility — such as Wynn Resorts Ltd. — have said electricity costs are a determining factor.

Sam's Town in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Boyd Gaming Corp. has filed an application to leave utility NV Energy.

The application, submitted Nov. 28, would give Boyd Gaming the right to purchase energy from a new electric resource. According to documents filed with the Public Utilities Commission, the hotel and casino company has selected Tenaska Power Services Company as its provider.

Boyd’s properties include The Orleans, Gold Coast and Main Street Station, among others.

At least six companies have exited NV Energy so far, starting with Barrick Gold Corp. in 2005. Documents filed with the PUC do not outline why Boyd is making efforts to leave NV Energy, but spokespeople from other major casinos that have moved to leave the utility — such as Wynn Resorts Ltd. — have said electricity costs are a determining factor.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.